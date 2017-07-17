Commuter Alert: Track Fire In Harlem Disrupts Subway Service On Several Lines | Check MTA 

Track Fire In Harlem Disrupts Subway Service

July 17, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Harlem, subway disruptions, track fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire in Harlem is snarling the Monday morning rush hour commute for many subway riders.

The FDNY  responded to a rubbish fire on the tracks near 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

The fire disrupted subway service on the A, B, C and D lines, creating major crowds at several stations and platforms.

A trains are suspended between 125th Street and Inwood-207th Street in both directions.

Also, C trains are suspended between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions.

As an alternative, customers are advised to use M3 or M4 bus, or the 1 train.

There is no B train service between Bedford Park Boulevard and Brighton Beach in both directions.

D trains also aren’t running between 125th Street and Norwood-205th Street. Some northbound D trains are terminating at 36th Street, West 4th Street-Washington Square or 34th Street-Herald Square.

As an alternate, customers can take a crosstown bus to 125th Street and Lexington Avenue to transfer onto a northbound 4  train.

It is unclear how long service will be affected.

For the latest updates, visit the MTA website.

