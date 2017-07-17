CBS2 Exclusive: ‘My Heart Is Torn Apart,’ Heartbroken Father Wants To Know Why Keansburg Girl Was Murdered

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A heartbroken father wants to know ‘why?’

‘Why’ his 11-year-old daughter was murdered in Keansburg, New Jersey — allegedly at the hands of a teenage neighbor.

Kenroy Smith was devastated by the loss of his smiling little girl.

“My heart is torn apart,” he said speaking exclusively to CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

From his home in Kingston, Jamaica an emotional Smith struggled for words while talking about his daughter Abbiegail.

“She was my everything, she was my princess, she was my angel,” Smith said. “I just imagine my little baby fighting for her life.”

The fifth grader, known as Abbie, was found stabbed to death Thursday, a day after she disappeared. Her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket behind the apartment building where she lived with her mother on Hancock Street in Keansburg.

Andreas Erazo, 18, who lived upstairs in the same building, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder.

Abbie’s mom lashed out at the suspect in court.

“You need to rot in jail! You can’t even look at us, my one and only daughter,” she said.

A huge memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, and teddy bears grew outside the apartment complex where several tear-filled candlelight vigils have been held. Everyone was trying to understand why it happened.

Smith called the suspect a pervert, but Erazo has not been charged with sexual assault

“My opinion is that he seen her in the neighborhood and he has a motive, I don’t know what, but he has his motive,” he said.

The heartbroken family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Abbie’s funeral.

Smith now wants to come to the U.S. to face his daughter’s accused killer.

“I want to look him in his eyes and ask him questions. Please, I want to see him, please let me see him,” he said through tears.

The teenage suspect is due back in court on Wednesday, he faces life without parole if convicted.