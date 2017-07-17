Members Shocked By Locker Break-Ins At High-End Long Island Gyms

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a Bronx man for stealing some pricey items from two high-end gyms.

Police say he used a wooden block and some creativity to do it.

For the past year-and-a-half police have been trying to figure out who was stealing from the lockers at an L.A. Fitness in New Hyde Park and a Lifetime Fitness in Garden City.

At first they thought it was an inside job, so they checked every employee.

“It was actually a member, under a fake name. Using his membership, and breaking into lockers while people were working out,” Detective Sergeant Nabil Hussein said.

They checked gym log-ins and noticed the same name kept popping up around the time the items went missing.

Alberto Gil, 55, of the Bronx was arrested at LA Fitness on Sunday.

“Fifteen watches out of Lifetime Fitness, thirteen Rolex, one Cartier, assorted jewelry, and some cash,” Hussein said.

They said he used a small wooden block to break into the lockers.

“Uses it to put it next to the lock mechanism and pop it out, doesn’t cause any damage to the locks,” Hussein continued.

People didn’t even realize their locker had been broken into.

“It’s surprising, you know why? It costs a lot of money to get in here, so you think somebody wouldn’t be stealing somebody’s stuff,” Detroit Piston, Tobias Harris said.

“It’s a shame that happened in a place like this. You would think that your stuff would be safe,” Kimberly Soomekh said.

Police said the only true way to prevent this from happening to you is to wear your watch, keep your valuables, or leave them at home.

“I come here at different times of the day. A lot of people come here between work and stuff, so it’s hard to go all the way home, and just drop it back home,” Tyler Harris said.

Police said they have not recovered any of the stolen items.