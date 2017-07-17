Mets Dispute Report That Cabrera’s Unhappiness Is Preventing Rosario Call-Up

A report on Saturday cited a person familiar with the Mets’ management’s thinking as saying top prospect Amed Rosario has not been called up due to an unsettled clubhouse over Asdrubal Cabrera’s continued displeasure about his move from shortstop to second base. However team sources have since disputed this notion, saying some people throughout the organization have lingering concerns over Rosario’s plate discipline, and that this is the primary reason he has not been promoted yet, according to a report from Newsday.

Some within the Mets organization feel Rosario would benefit from more at-bats at Triple-A Las Vegas, and that the desire for more seasoning outweighs any potential fallout from having him in the clubhouse with the potentially disgruntled Cabrera.

Mets manager Terry Collins shrugged off the report, making it clear he does not believe Cabrera has been or will be a concern inside the locker room.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard something like that,” Collins said. “I’ve said all along I think our clubhouse has very, very good veteran players in it. That has not been a discussion . . . We really haven’t talked much about Rosario. That’s going to be [GM Sandy Alderson’s] call. That’s kinda news to me . . . I’ve not heard one thing [from Cabrera] about being discouraged about not playing shortstop.’’

Cabrera’s reported displeasure began last month when the veteran infielder requested either to be traded or have his option picked up for 2018 after the Mets moved him to second. Shortly after, Cabrera rescinded the trade request upon settling in to the new position.

The 31-year old claims to have no lingering issues about being moved from shortstop.

“No, I play second right now, that’s my position,’’ said Cabrera. “I forgot everything about shortstop. I’m fine, I play second base. That’s my position . . . That [unhappiness] happened a couple of weeks ago.’’

Cabrera, who is hitting .250 with nine HR and 29 RBI in 66 games this season, has made it known that he would like to return to the Mets for the 2018 season.

“Absolutely, this is a great team,’’ he said. “We got a really good group of guys. I would like to come back. I played second before in Cleveland and in Washington. I feel really comfortable over there, too.’’

The Mets, currently 9.5 games back from the second Wild Card spot, begin a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.