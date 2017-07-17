After 2nd Opinion, Yankees’ Pineda To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michael Pineda’s season is officially over.
The Yankees pitcher will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday after Cincinnati Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek confirmed an earlier recommendation, the Yankees announced.
Pineda sought a second opinion after a doctor last week recommended the procedure to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed by Kremchek in Cincinnati.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Friday that Pineda did not mention he was feeling discomfort in the elbow until a couple of days after his last start, on July 5.
Pineda went 8-4 this season with a 4.65 ERA. He struggled in recent outings, going 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA over his last seven starts.
The 28-year-old pitcher is set to become a free agent after this season, meaning he might have played his last game in pinstripes. Not only will Pineda miss the rest of this season, he is in jeopardy of missing the start of the 2018 season.