CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Couple: Man Jumped On Van, Threw Dog During Road Rage Run-In

July 17, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield Ave, Gary Kaey, Linda Kaey, Marc Dionne, montclair

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small dog was pulled out of a couple’s van during a road rage dispute.

The dog wasn’t hurt, but the pet owners said the man who did it should still be punished.

The fight caught on video, shows the tail end of what police are calling a road rage incident between Gary Kaey and Marc Dionne.

Gary and Linda Kaey claim Dionne had been weaving in and out of traffic on Bloomfield Ave in Montclair for a half mile before getting stuck at a bus stop and getting out of his car in a rage.

“He was upset about the stopping bus in front of him, jumped out on our hood, stomped on the hood,” Linda said.

That’s when another driver started recording Kaey and Dionne out in the road throwing punches, before Kaey headed back to his mini-van.

Dionne can then be seen reaching into the passenger’s side of the van, grabbing Kaey’s 12-year-old dog Daphna, and flinging her nearly 30 ft in the air.

“Obviously he couldn’t get the best of me, so he chose to take an innocent animal and try to hurt me with that,” Kaey said.

Remarkably Daphna survived the toss, and ran back toward her owner, as Dionne peeled away.

“I reached down and grabbed her, kind of like a football grab and saved her life,” Kaey said.

The whole interaction is still sinking in for the Kaeys who also had their newborn granddaughter with them when it happened.

Speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Jessica Borg, Dionne’s mother said her son is the victim.

“I think the man should be punished for assaulting my son,” she said.

She said her son was being forced off the road by Kaey and that’s why he got angry.

“Unfortunately without thinking, Marc was trying to get the guy away from him, and therefore he reached into the car. He’s not an animal hater, he’s an animal lover,” she said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch