New Jersey Town Issues Alert After Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A raccoon trapped in Middlesex County, New Jersey last week has tested positive for rabies.
The Woodbridge Township Mayor’s Office says the town’s Animal Control Division responded to a report of a raccoon that appeared sick and was acting in an abnormal manner along East Smith Street during daylight hours on July 10.
A responding Animal Control officer was able to net and capture the raccoon. It’s carcass was transported to the state Department of Health forensic laboratory for rabies testing.
The DOH advised Woodbridge Township on Monday that the animal tested positive for rabies.
Officials say at this time it does not appear that the infected animal came into contact with any resident or domestic pet.
The township’s Health & Human Services urge caution when dealing with suspicious animals and recommend the following information and precautionary measures:
- Residents in/near the East Smith Street neighborhood in Woodbridge proper who may have observed or come into close contact with the animal should contact the Health Department at: 732-855-0600, Ext 5007.
- Rabies can affect any warm-blooded animal. Do not come in close contact with stray or wild animals and do not let children play with or feed wildlife. Make sure trash, garbage and recycling containers are closed tightly.
- Be cautions when you observe wildlife acting erratically, as an animal affected with rabies will deviate from normal behavior. If you see a wild animal acting in an erratic or unusual manner, contact the Health Department/Animal Control at: 732-855-0600, Ext 5007.
- Make sure pets are current with their rabies vaccine. If they are not current, please take them to your veterinarian immediately for a rabies vaccine.
- Do not feed pets outside. This will attract wildlife to your home.
- If you are bitten by an animal, especially one that is acting erratic or unusual, contain the animal if you can do so safely or get a good description of the animal for later identification, cleanse the wound, seek medical attention and contact the Health Department at 732-855-0600, Ext 5007.
For more information contact the Woodbridge Township Health Department at 732-855-0600 x5027 or the New Jersey Department of Health web page at www.state.nj.us/health.