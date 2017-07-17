Prospect Park Goes Entirely Car Free For Summer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Prospect Park is now officially car free for the summer.
The park’s East Drive from Park Circle to Grand Army Plaza is off limits to drivers from Monday until the weekend after Labor Day. The park’s West Drive was closed to traffic two years ago.
“We have seen in the summertime peak hour, we’re getting about 300 vehicles and over a thousand joggers, pedestrians and cyclists, so we think this is the right decision to make,” said City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
The Department of Transportation will collect data to see what impact the closure may have on surrounding traffic and safety.
“This park is fantastic for people, for dogs, for bike riders, exercisers,” said pedestrian Linda Gaal. “There’s a lot of other places the cars can be.”
But some drivers say the change in an inconvenience and unnecessary.
“Leave it alone,” one driver said. “It’s not broken.”
At the end of the trial period in September, DOT officials say they will look through all the data and determine whether they want to make the closure permanent.