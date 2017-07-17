Quincy Enunwa: ‘Hard To Argue’ Jets Aren’t Tanking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Want to accuse the Jets of tanking this season? Quincy Enunwa won’t stop you.

The Jets wide receiver told the New York Post that “it’s hard to argue … when everybody sees all the stuff that’s going.”

Speaking to the newspaper while taking in a Mets game at Citi Field on Sunday, Enunwa admits to “sulking” after watching the parade of high-priced veterans leaving Florham Park — Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold, David Harris and Eric Decker, among others.

But Enunwa says he’s now over it and ready to move forward.

“It hasn’t so much changed my mindset,” Enunwa said. “A lot of the guys just want to win. Whatever it takes. I know they cut some guys obviously, but that’s the business.”

Enunwa said he believes the players who are still on the roster will give their best effort.

“Our jobs are on the line. Our families (depend on us),” he said. “We’re out there to work and get our paycheck and win games. People are always going to say that kind of stuff, but we’re just going to play.”

The Jets, who went 5-11 last season, open training camp July 29 at Florham Park.

