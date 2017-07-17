‘My Surgeon Thinks It Was A Box Cutter,’ Man Slashed By Stranger In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was walking in Manhattan this weekend, when he says he was attacked by a stranger.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, the 25-year-old Harlem man said he was looking for a taco truck while singing happily with a friend when someone gouged him in the face in Times Square.

David Foster has sixty stitches, following a deep slashing to the side of his face in Midtown.

“I though I just got hit. My surgeon thinks it was a box cutter or box knife because of how hard I got hit,” he said.

Foster said he got ff the subway with his roommate around 1 a.m. Sunday, at 40th and 7th Ave.

While heading north on the crowded sidewalk, he was stopped by a stranger telling him to stop singing.

“I don’t remember what we were singing. A gentleman walked by and told us not to be so loud. It’s Saturday night, have fun, turn it up and have fun,” he said.

“As I got smacked in the side of the head I looked down, and my friend Tyler turned around, ‘what the hell man,” he said.

“I look at David, and I see half of his cheek is down like this,” Tyler Henson said, “It was very scary.”

Neither Foster nor Henson remember much about the slasher due to being in shock.

I don’t know I’d say anything differently. I might pay attention to where they go afterwards, and not turn my back,” Foster said.

Foster said it took five hours for a plastic surgeon to put 60 stitches in his face. he moved to the city 6 months ago from Albany.

Cops are looking at cameras in the area to see if they can identify the suspect. if convicted the assault is a felony.