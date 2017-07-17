2 Couples Say Brooklyn Wedding Photographer Scammed Them

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are tears and frustration instead of the wedding photos the Brewleys were promised almost two years ago.

“I’m pissed off,” said the bride, who didn’t want her first name used. “I’m angry. I want my pictures.”

The couple told CBS2’s Reena Roy they paid Booklyn photographer Daniel Serrette in full in 2015 when they got married. It cost $5,000 for the complete package — an album, guestbook, 400 prints, a video and more. The contract says typically photos are delivered within four months, the video within six.

“It’s to the point where its not about the money,” Mrs. Brewley said. “I want my stuff.”

And they’re not alone. Another bride told us she also feels scammed. She said she got married last year, paid $4,000 for photos and there’s still nothing to show for all her money.

“You put your faith in someone to actually do something right, and they do this,” said Chisa McCoy.

Both couples have been able to access the digital proofs imprinted with a logo on Serrette’s website, but that’s it. Multiple calls, texts and even visits to his home have gotten them nowhere. Each time Serette says he’ll have the photos next week or pushes the date back even further.

Just like them, CBS2 got no response by phone call or text. We showed up at one Brooklyn address, but was told he wasn’t home. We stopped by another location nearby that he also gives to clients, but no answer. A neighbor said he hasn’t seen Serrette in over a year despite several clients showing up.

The couples are now hoping others learn from their experience, recommending extensive research. If possible, use vendors suggested by your venue. Make sure you know where they work and how to reach them. Get references. And never pay in full until you have the finished product.

The couples say several other people are still trying to get their photos as well.

“He’s doing it to other people, and I want him to stop,” Mrs. Brewley said.

The Brewleys filed a lawsuit in hopes of at least getting their money back, but, of course, no amount of cash will ever replace those memories.