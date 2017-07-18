Westchester’s ‘Camp Morty’ Gives Kids In Need A Break From Serious Challenges

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s summer camp season across the Tri-State area, but one camp in northern Westchester is hosting campers who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford it.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, Camp Morty looks like many other camps. From the beautiful wooded setting to the bright eyes of its young campers, all experiencing sleep away camp for the first time.

“I was like, I’m scared, I won’t know anybody here. I was like, ‘umm what do I do?” Tatiana Washington said, “I made lots of new friends.”

Kids who attend the camp are dealing with challenger most campers don’t face.

“All the kids who come to camp here are either in homeless shelters, some kind of public assistance, they are foster care kids, or they are in child protective services,” Westchester Parks Foundation, Executive Director, Joe Stout said.

Camp Morty brings kids to be surrounded by nature, and lets them forget about their troubles, and enjoy their childhood.

“I heard that it was one week in the woods, so I was really excited to travel away from home,” Shalyta Moody said.

“We tell jokes and we get to play and have music,” Tyjon Johnson said.

Camp Morty is named after Morton Hyman, one of Westchester’s former camping supervisors.

It’s run by the Westchester Parks Foundation, a non-profit, in partnership with Westchester’s Department of Social Services and Department of Parks.

They offer all of the summer camp staples like swimming and athletics, but campers who are now counselors said they also offer hope.

“When I was at the homeless shelter I got bullied a lot. So when I came to camp it was a time for me to let go of all of that stuff,” Shaquada Collymore-Bey said.

“They made me feel so welcomed, and so loved, like even if I didn’t feel love in my foster home,”Sasha Rasheed said.

Camp Morty will host just over 500 campers over six, week-long sessions.