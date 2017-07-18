Cops: Suspect Tried To Rape Four Women Inside Of Four Hours In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has been looking for a man they say assaulted two women within two hours in Brooklyn last week and now, he’s wanted for allegedly trying to rape another two would-be victims on the same night.

Investigators initially said the suspect followed two different victims into their apartment buildings and tried to rape them between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. last Thursday.

On Tuesday, police said the same man is wanted for another two attempted rapes in the hours leading up to the previously reported assaults.

In the first incident, the man allegedly followed a 22-year-old woman outside of her apartment near Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights just before midnight.

The would-be rapist placed his hand over the victim’s mouth and pressed her against the hallway wall. He then grabbed her genitals and told her he wanted sex, according to police.

The victim screamed and fought off the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction.

Just over an hour later, police say the suspect followed a 29-year-old woman to her apartment near St. Mark’s and New York Avenues and pushed her inside when she opened the door.

The assailant once again placed his hand over the victim’s mouth before wrapping his other arm around her body.

The victim fought back and the suspect fled once more in an unknown direction.

In all four encounters, the victims managed to fight the man off.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 20s, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

