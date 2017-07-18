Gas Station On Long Island Helping To Fuel Cancer Research

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A re-imagined gas station on Long Island is helping to fuel cancer research.

Drivers can fill up and give back to the community at the same time.

There was a round of applause for a new player in town Tuesday — a gas station on Merrick Road in Freeport that’s actually been there for ten years.

But now, a catchy new name is already drawing in passing drivers.

“I saw the pink, and I thought what’s that? Givngo? Sounds like it could be a good idea,” Long Beach resident Jazmin Mooney said.

That’s exactly what station owner Emre Ocak is counting on. He dropped his affiliation with a major gas company, bought his own struck, and is rebranding it all as Givengo with a promise to customers that he’ll donate a penny to charity for every gallon of gas they purchase.

“The community is going to love it, owners will love their value is up, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Ocak said.

The owner says he was inspired by the so-called “Pink Tie” movement, founded by local businessman Mike Cave.

“My aunt passed away from breast cancer at the age of 49, and I always wanted to form a charity fund that wasn’t just 100 percent passed through, but also stayed local within the community,” Cave said.

The business charity has already donated tens of thousands of dollars, including to organizations dedicated to treating breast cancer.

“For them to give back and to support local organizations and research, because research is what it’s all about,” Geri Barish from 1 in 9 Breast Cancer Hewlett House said.

Ocak’s family owned business is taking a big risk that it could lose customers loyal to their former brand, but they’re hoping that most will see it the way Nina Chester does.

“I used to come here when it was Gulf, but now I’m always going to come here because it’s a gas station saving women in need,” she said.

If the customers keep coming, the owners hope to spread the Givengo logo to ten more stations within a year.