Happenings July 19

July 18, 2017 6:22 PM

Here’s what’s up for 07/19/17

Skatetown, NYC
Channel your inner Olivia Newton-John and hit the rink!

Big Gay Roller Skate is hosting Neon Night, where everything from drag performances on wheels to a conga line on skates can (and will) happen. When you’re not grooving to tunes from DJ William Francis, grab a cocktail at the cash bar – roller skates and alcohol…what could go wrong?

Tickets for Thursday’s event at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park are available online for $20 (if you wait until day of, you can get in for $25). Price includes skate rental! Grab them now and start planning your outfit immediately after.

 

Uptown Funk You Up
This is the kind of party Bruno Mars was singing about.

For another summer, El Museo del Barrio and the Museum of the City of New York are teaming up to bring you Uptown Bounce, a series of outdoor dance parties mixing art, history, drinks, and music.

Themes include salsa nights, a 90s bash, and a tribute to 80s music icons at the Museum of the City of New York. At El Museo, enjoy celebrations of New Rican Soul, palo pa’lante, and Afro-Diasporadical culture.

These block parties take place every Wednesday for four weeks, kicking off today with Rhythm & Power night. Register online here – it’s free! – and show up to the Museum of the City of New York on the Upper East Side at 6 p.m. ready to boogie.

 

rap Happenings July 19

Photo Credit: Chris Weeks/Stringer/Getty Images

West Coast Rap Comes to Brooklyn
There’s a reason Kendrick Lamar added an extra concert to the NYC stop on his tour: we just can’t get enough.

The seven-time Grammy winner brings The Damn. Tour to Brooklyn with some stellar supporting acts in tow: openers Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

Tickets are available to both shows at the Barclays Center: Thursday, July 20, and Sunday, July 23. But don’t wait long – this is going to be a sold-out show (and for good reason).

