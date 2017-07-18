JFK Airport Redevelopment Plan Takes Step Forward

July 18, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Aiprort

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A $10 billion redevelopment plan for John F. Kennedy International Airport is taking a step forward.

The Port Authority is seeking a Request for Proposals for preliminary engineering and design of the redevelopment.

“JFK International Airport is an international gateway to New York and a powerful economic engine with the potential to grow even stronger,” Cuomo said. “By enhancing capacity, improving access and creating a unified framework for one of the nation’s largest international airports, the new JFK Airport will be a center of economic activity and a world-class airport of the caliber that New York deserves.”

The redevelopment plan would restructure JFK’s terminals, roadways, AirTrain, parking, cargo facilities and infrastructure.

One component being explored as part of the redevelopment plan would be to explore the feasibility of a one-seat ride from Manhattan to JFK.

In addition to the redevelopment plan, New York state is devoting $1.5 billion to improve the Van Wyck Expressway and Kew Gardens Interchange to reduce congestion.

Cuomo outlined his plan to redevelop JFK during his 2017 State of the State speech.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch