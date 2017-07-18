JFK Airport Redevelopment Plan Takes Step Forward

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A $10 billion redevelopment plan for John F. Kennedy International Airport is taking a step forward.
The Port Authority is seeking a Request for Proposals for preliminary engineering and design of the redevelopment.
“JFK International Airport is an international gateway to New York and a powerful economic engine with the potential to grow even stronger,” Cuomo said. “By enhancing capacity, improving access and creating a unified framework for one of the nation’s largest international airports, the new JFK Airport will be a center of economic activity and a world-class airport of the caliber that New York deserves.”
The redevelopment plan would restructure JFK’s terminals, roadways, AirTrain, parking, cargo facilities and infrastructure.
One component being explored as part of the redevelopment plan would be to explore the feasibility of a one-seat ride from Manhattan to JFK.
In addition to the redevelopment plan, New York state is devoting $1.5 billion to improve the Van Wyck Expressway and Kew Gardens Interchange to reduce congestion.
Cuomo outlined his plan to redevelop JFK during his 2017 State of the State speech.