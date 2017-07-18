Disabled Train Disrupts LIRR's Long Beach Branch | NJT Princeton Shuttle Suspended | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Disabled Train Disrupts Service On LIRR’s Long Beach Branch

July 18, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Long Island Rail Road

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Riders who use the Long Island Rail Road’s Long Beach branch were in for a challenging commute Tuesday morning.

The railroad issued an alert at 5:48 a.m. saying that all service on the line was suspended in both directions because of a disabled train blocking access to the Long Beach Yard.

No passengers were on board the train.

Limited train service has since been restored between Island Park and Jamaica. Trains are operating every 30 minutes in both directions, making all local stops between Island Park and Valley Stream.

Limited bus service is being provided along the Long Beach Branch.

All Babylon Branch trains are making added stops at Lynbrook and Jamaica.

Additionally, bus service to 34th St in Manhattan is being provided from the Valley Stream Station.

Officials are not saying if it’s a derailment.

