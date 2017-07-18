Neighbors At Odds With Proposed Helipad At Jets Training Facility

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets have gotten approval to fly a helicopter in and out of their training facility in New Jersey.

But some neighbors say the plan is a noisy, bad call.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, it’s a time of rebuilding for the New York Jets both on and next to the field.

They’re looking to put a heli-stop at their training facility in Florham Park, and the team has 130,000 square feet to work with — so space isn’t the issue.

Getting the necessary approval was.

They tried to get the okay back in 2013 but it was put on hold after community opposition.

The team refiled the application in March, saying it was exempt from local zoning approvals because the facility is owned by a state agency and last week the New Jersey Transportation Department approved.

Some neighbors aren’t fans of the idea.

“The airport is right down the street, what do they need it for,” one man asked.

Some say it’s unnecessary since Morristown Airport is less than three miles away.

“Just from the airport planes flying really low overhead,” Jessica Martucci of Madison said. “So, not too excited about more.”

Others argue it won’t make much of a difference.

“Why would people care? I mean, we have a lot of helicopters come in and out of the area,” Morristown resident Mike Grabis said.

The DOT says the Jets’ application meets all safety and airspace requirements and points out the flight path follows Route 24, avoiding residential areas.

“As long as they stick to that I don’t have a major problem with it,” Madison resident Tom Killien said. “If they start flying over the middle of town, because choppers make a heck of a lot of noise, I wouldn’t say it’s a problem, but it’s bothersome.”

The approval went through after a 30-day public comment period, according to the DOT. There was no hearing required, but people could email or send letters.

Some tell CBS2 that the team currently has bigger problems to worry about.

“Woody Johnson doesn’t need it,” Chatham resident Nile Steigerwald said. “He’s in London. He’s the ambassador, so we’re good.”

“They just need a quarterback,” fan Richard Doyle said. “They don’t need a helicopter pad.”

The Jets are used to dealing with a tough crowd, but they have not commented on plans for the helipad.