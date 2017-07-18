Yankees Acquire Robertson, Kahnle, Frazier In Big Trade With White Sox

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rebuilding Yankees are going for it this season after all.

The Bombers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, acquiring relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, and veteran infielder Todd Frazier.

Tonight the @yankees have announced the following trade. pic.twitter.com/2YfJ994jTL — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 19, 2017

The Yankees gave up outfield prospect Blake Rutherford, who was selected No. 18 overall in the 2016 draft, minor leaguers Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo, and veteran reliever Tyler Clippard.

The new arrivals should be major upgrades for the Yankees, who went into Tuesday’s action 3 1/2 games behind first-place Boston in the AL East and in possession of the second wild-card spot. Though the Yankees went on to defeat the Minnesota Twins, 6-3, they have lost 21 of their last 31 games, due in large part to major struggles in their bullpen.

Robertson, a former All-Star with the Yankees who signed as a free agent with the White Sox in December of 2014, has 123 saves over the last three-plus seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander entered Tuesday’s action 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 13 saves in 31 appearances in 2017.

Kahnle, a hard-throwing right-hander, has a 2.50 ERA, 60 strikeouts and just seven walks in 36 innings this season. The 27-year-old was the Yankees’ fifth-round pick in 2010, but was lost to the Colorado Rockies in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. He’ll be eligible for arbitration for the first time after the season and will be under team control through 2020.

The arrival of Robertson and Kahnle gives New York, which has question marks in its rotation, a significant set of relievers. The Yankees already boast closer Aroldis Chapman and set-up men Dellin Betances, Adam Warren, Chasen Shreve, and Chad Green.

MORE: Yankees’ Greg Bird After Ankle Surgery: ‘My Season Is Not Over’

Frazier, who drove in 98 runs for Chicago last season and 89 for the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, was a healthy scratch prior to the White Sox’s game Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old native of Toms River, New Jersey is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs this season and can play both third base and first base, positions the Yankees have received little-to-no production from this season.

Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.