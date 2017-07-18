Engineers Force Some NJ TRANSIT Rail Cancellations

July 18, 2017 6:18 AM

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Engineers are forcing some train cancellations for NJ TRANSIT riders Tuesday morning.

NJ TRANSIT had to cancel an early morning North Jersey Coast Line train Tuesday due to a “manpower shortage.”

NJ TRANSIT spokeswoman Penny Bassett says about five trains were canceled Monday on the Coast Line and Northeast Corridor for the same reason. Bassett says as result of the schedule change caused by Amtrak repairs, some engineers chose not to work under terms of their contract.

And for the second day in a row, Princeton Shuttle service is suspended “as a result of no engineer.” The service is known as the Dinky and NJ TRANSIT says substitute bus service is being provided.

Passengers are advised to arrive 15 minutes before their planned departure.

For more information, click here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

