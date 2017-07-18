Keep The Change: ParkNYC App Lets Drivers Pay Citywide Parking Meters With Their Phones

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who needs change to feed the meter when there’s now a citywide app for that?
“Every single metered space in all five boroughs – all 85,000 of them – you can now use mobile payment,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg announced Tuesday morning in Forest Hills, Queens.
Approximately 150,000 drivers have downloaded the ParkNYC app since December, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
“This technology enables us to very easily, potentially, start to do more experimentation with changing the meter times,” Trottenberg said.
The app is free but requires users to load a minimum of $25 to get started.