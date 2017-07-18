Police: Taxi Driver Shot While Driving In Rockland County

July 18, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Hillcrest, Ramapo, Sean Adams

HILLCREST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Rockland County are investigating a shooting that injured a taxi driver.

Authorities say the 23-year-old cab driver was driving on West Eckerson Road through Hillcrest when he was shot around 3 p.m. Monday. Ramapo police say the driver crashed his car into a tree after being shot.

The victim was first taken to Nyack Hospital and was then transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Police haven’t released the man’s name or condition.

It’s still not clear where the gunfire came from.

“We’ve had sporadic cab robberies but nothing like this and I don’t even know that this is necessarily a robbery, I don’t know that,” Police Chief Brad Weidel told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams. “We really don’t know what prompted the shooting.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch