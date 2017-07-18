Police: Taxi Driver Shot While Driving In Rockland County

HILLCREST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Rockland County are investigating a shooting that injured a taxi driver.
Authorities say the 23-year-old cab driver was driving on West Eckerson Road through Hillcrest when he was shot around 3 p.m. Monday. Ramapo police say the driver crashed his car into a tree after being shot.
The victim was first taken to Nyack Hospital and was then transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Police haven’t released the man’s name or condition.
It’s still not clear where the gunfire came from.
“We’ve had sporadic cab robberies but nothing like this and I don’t even know that this is necessarily a robbery, I don’t know that,” Police Chief Brad Weidel told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams. “We really don’t know what prompted the shooting.”
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)