McConnell To Push For Obamacare Repeal After 2 More GOP Senators Oppose Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning a vote to repeal Obamacare after two more Senate Republicans announced they will not support the replacement bill.

It’s a major roadblock for Republicans and a blow to their hopes for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate GOP health care bill collapsed Monday night when Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah announced that they would not support the bill, bringing the number of Republicans opposed to at least four.

Moran and Lee said the bill doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families. With zero support from Democrats, the bill appears to be dead.

McConnell issued a statement saying, “regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.”

Responding to the developments, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Republicans “should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!”

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

McConnell is now calling for the Senate to vote on an amended version of the House bill, a plan that involves repealing Obamacare with a two-year delay for the repeal to take affect, even without a replacement plan in place.

But just two weeks ago, McConnell spoke against that very possibility.

“We have to solve the current crisis and I think repealing and then delaying the replacement doesn’t work,” he said.

No timeline has been set yet for when McConnell wants a vote to repeal Obamacare.

Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, are calling the defeat a victory.