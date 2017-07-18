Suspicious Accident Snarls Traffic For Several Hours On I-95

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspicious car crash snarled traffic for hours on I-95 in Westchester County Tuesday evening.
Northbound lanes of traffic remain closed in the area between exits 18B and 19 in Mamaroneck, where state police say they found a man who appeared to have been involved in a crash suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.
New York State Police issued a BOLO late Tuesday for a U-Haul truck that was seen leaving the scene.
At this time it isn’t clear how the truck is connected to the initial crash.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact state police at (914) 769-7600.