Jake T. Austin On ‘Wizards’ Reunion: If Selena Gomez Wants It To Happen, We’re In!

Catch Austin In 'The Emoji Movie' On July 28 July 18, 2017 12:43 PM
Jake T. Austin, Rebecca Granet, Selena Gomez

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Jake T. Austin hopes to revisit “Wizards of Waverly Place” someday, but says his onscreen sister, Selena Gomez, could make or break a potential reunion.

In an interview with 1010 WINS’ “The Trend with Rebecca Granet,” the star of “The Emoji Movie” pleaded with Gomez.

“Let’s do the reunion. Let’s do it for the fans,” he said, adding that he’d like to send her the “prayer hands” emoji.

Austin said over the course of the Disney Channel series, the cast became like a “real” family to him.

He also revealed that other cast members have spoken about a potential reunion, but said he think it lies in Gomez’s hands.

Catch him in “The Emoji Movie,” in theaters July 28.

