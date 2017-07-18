What The Shell? 100-Year-Old Tortoise Stolen From Queens Animal Shelter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Have you seen this tortoise?
Police were called to the Alley Pond Environmental Center Monday after staffers discovered the reptile was gone and its enclosure had been broken.
Police confirmed there was a forced entry and investigators are searching for surveillance video footage.
Alley Pond is a nonprofit educational organization that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.
