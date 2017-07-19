Summer Swelter: Heat Advisory In Effect Today | Watch: Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

7/19 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 19, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Hazy, hot, and humid conditions prevail today with feels like temps around 95°. Outside of that, we’re only expecting a stray shower or storm around the area. Stay cool out there!

jl warmth returns1 7/19 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Any shower activity will fizzle out early this evening before giving way to mostly clear skies. Expect temps to only fall into the upper 70’s or so by daybreak with humid conditions still in place.

Tomorrow will be generally quiet, but it will be sticky and even hotter than today. Expect temps to climb into the low 90’s.

jl pool forecast 7/19 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’re anticipating a near repeat with muggy conditions and highs in the low 90’s.

