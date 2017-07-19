Boating Around New York

By John Friia

The weather is warmer, the sun is shining and it’s the perfect time to see the city with a boater’s perspective. New Yorkers can find their sea legs on one of these boat rides.

NYC Ferry

www.ferry.nyc

One of the best ways to boat around the city is also one of the cheapest. With a swipe of a MetroCard, New Yorkers can board the NYC Ferry from the Rockaways to waterfront communities throughout Brooklyn and Queens. Partnering with Hornblower, the ferry is a scenic option compared to a subway ride and boasts a curated convenience store. The New Stand features snacks, drinks, sunblock, gadgets and products for everyday commuters. Among the various neighborhoods that are easily accessible are Bay Ridge, Red Hook, Sunset Park, Astoria and Greenpoint.

Hudson’s at Pier 81

Pier 81 West 41st St. & 12th Ave.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 630-8840

hudsonsnyc.com

Nestled on the West Side of Manhattan, Hudson’s at Pier 81 is a floating restaurant offering a rooftop lounge delivering a formal dinner cruise experience. As people step onto the three-story yacht, they can soak up the sun on the deck or dine in the bi-level restaurant. Serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Hudson’s signature dishes feature Maine lobster, pan-seared salmon and fillet of Branzino. One of their ideal summertime drinks to have while the boat sails and a DJ plays is the Hopewell Sangria, made with red wine, Pama Liqueur, blackberries, oranges and grapes. People looking for a more relaxed feel can board its sister ship, the North River Lobster Company. This floating lobster shack sets sail throughout the day for a 45-minute cruise along Hudson River.

Manhattan by Sail

www.manhattanbysail.com

For the past 30 years, New Yorkers have boarded clippers and schooners to see the city skyline in classic style. Manhattan by Sail boasts a fleet of regal ships with the goal of making every rider feel a part of the sailing family, including the 158-foot tall Clipper City Tall Ship that departs from Lower Manhattan and tours the harbor. One of their must-try sailing options is the Champagne Brunch, which is sails on Sundays has buffet, tea, coffee and an open Champagne bar. Throughout the summer, Manhattan by Sail hosts a Burlesque Sail with a night of dancing with the city as the backdrop.

Classic Harbor Line

Piers 62

New York, NY 10036

212-627-1825

www.sail-nyc.com

New Yorkers step back in time as they board one of Classic Harbor Line’s vintage vessels. Among the fleet of boats, the line features a 1890s-style schooner and a 1920s-styled 100-foot long yacht. With a wide selection of tours, one of Classic Harbor Line’s popular trips is the architecture cruise. Giving people the chance to admire the architecture of Manhattan’s skyline, the trip provides guides from the American Institute of Architects. For nearly the three-hour ride around the entire island, people learn the different styles of each building that creates the famous skyline.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Pier 83

West 42nd St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 563-3200

www.circleline42.com

Departing from Pier 83, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises is improving their fleet of boats with the new Empire Class. The new line offers the latest technology and comfort for riders to provide an elevated sightseeing experience. Besides the traditional sightseeing cruises, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises has special events throughout the month. During the summer, there are weekly Happy Hour Cruises on Thursdays that feature a two-hour ride and open bar on the new Empire Class ships. Other cruises include a live music series and summer BBQ rides.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.