Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 19, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” won’t soon be forgotten.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys talked about a whole bunch of baseball on “hump day,” including the Yankees’ big win Tuesday in Minnesota and their big trade with the Chicago White Sox. On the other end of the spectrum, there was the Mets, who got shut out by St. Louis on a night Gov. Chris Christie got booed by the Citi Field faithful.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!