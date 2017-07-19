CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Eye On Weather: Heat Advisory Issued For NYC | Watch: Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Investigating Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy During Sailing Lesson As ‘Accident’

July 19, 2017 6:56 AM

CENTERPORT, N.TY. (CBSNewYork) — Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy are calling it a “tragic accident” after he was killed during a sailing lesson on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday at the Centerport Yacht Club in Suffolk County.

At around 3 p.m., the boy and two other children were doing a “man overboard drill” in the waters of Northport Harbor, practicing what to do when a sailboat capsizes. All of them were wearing life jackets.

Two of the children returned on to the sailboat, but police said an 18-year-old instructor pulled the boy into a Zodiac inflatable boat equipped with an outboard motor. Police said while on the ride back to shore, the boy fell out and was struck by the boat’s propeller.

“He became entangled in the propeller, causing massive injuries to the chest,” Sgt. James Scimone said.

The instructor pulled the boy back into the boat and performed CPR until EMTs arrived. The boy was rushed to Huntington Hospital, where he died.

Police say no one was at fault.

“We are investigating this thing strictly as an accident,” Scimone said.

Meanwhile, the community and the 18-year-old instructor are now distraught.

“He’s in shock, he’s very upset, his family is with him,” Sgt. James Scimone said.

Another instructor who also tried to perform CPR on the boy was also taken to the hospital for shock.

The name of the boy has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch