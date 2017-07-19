Police Investigating Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy During Sailing Lesson As ‘Accident’

CENTERPORT, N.TY. (CBSNewYork) — Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy are calling it a “tragic accident” after he was killed during a sailing lesson on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday at the Centerport Yacht Club in Suffolk County.

At around 3 p.m., the boy and two other children were doing a “man overboard drill” in the waters of Northport Harbor, practicing what to do when a sailboat capsizes. All of them were wearing life jackets.

Two of the children returned on to the sailboat, but police said an 18-year-old instructor pulled the boy into a Zodiac inflatable boat equipped with an outboard motor. Police said while on the ride back to shore, the boy fell out and was struck by the boat’s propeller.

“He became entangled in the propeller, causing massive injuries to the chest,” Sgt. James Scimone said.

The instructor pulled the boy back into the boat and performed CPR until EMTs arrived. The boy was rushed to Huntington Hospital, where he died.

Police say no one was at fault.

“We are investigating this thing strictly as an accident,” Scimone said.

Meanwhile, the community and the 18-year-old instructor are now distraught.

“He’s in shock, he’s very upset, his family is with him,” Sgt. James Scimone said.

Another instructor who also tried to perform CPR on the boy was also taken to the hospital for shock.

The name of the boy has not been released.