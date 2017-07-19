Gov. Cuomo To Give Speech On Future Of LIRR System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver a speech Wednesday on the future of the Long Island Rail Road.
It comes a day after passengers experienced problems both during the morning and evening commutes.
Signal issues at Jamaica Station caused delays during Tuesday’s evening commute hours after a derailed equipment train shut down the Long Beach branch for 10 hours.
GUIDE: Penn Station Repairs: What You Need To Know
The problems come on top of service changes that have been put in place while Amtrak makes repairs to Penn Station to improve aging infrastructure. Cuomo had predicted the project would create a “summer of hell” for commuters.
Last week, Republican senators agreed to a $1.9 billion plan to build a 10-mile third track for the Long Island Rail Road from Floral Park to Hicksville.