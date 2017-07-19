Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Water Off Gilgo Beach In Babylon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A helicopter made an emergency landing in the water about half a mile off Gilgo Beach in Babylon Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said.
Two people were on board the Robinson R44II-type helicopter, which is registered to a company in White Plains, when it went down at around 10:20 a.m.
The helicopter could be seen floating on pontoons on the water following the emergency landing.
A passing kayak spotted the chopper in the water and rescued the two people on board.
