Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Water Off Gilgo Beach In Babylon

July 19, 2017 10:56 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A helicopter made an emergency landing in the water about half a mile off Gilgo Beach in Babylon Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said.

Two people were on board the Robinson R44II-type helicopter, which is registered to a company in White Plains, when it went down at around 10:20 a.m.

The helicopter could be seen floating on pontoons on the water following the emergency landing.

A helicopter ended up in the water off Babylon on July 19, 2017 (credit: CBS2)

A passing kayak spotted the chopper in the water and rescued the two people on board.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

