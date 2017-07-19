Long Island Town Donating Used Golf Balls, Other Equipment To Soldiers Overseas

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One Long Island town is giving back to our country’s heroes.
The Town of Hempstead has partnered with Bunkers in Baghdad which donates used golf equipment to troops serving overseas in combat zones.
“These troops have taken up golf as a recreational activity to help relieve some of the stresses of being stationed in a combat zone,” Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said.
Hempstead will donate used golf balls from its courses in Lido Beach and Merrick.
“We anticipate that will be literally tens of thousands of golf balls a year,” Santino said.
They’re also collecting used golf clubs, bags and other golf equipment for use by the troops.