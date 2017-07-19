Summer Swelter: Heat Advisory In Effect Today | Watch: Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Long Island Town Donating Used Golf Balls, Other Equipment To Soldiers Overseas

July 19, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Bunkers In Baghdad, Town of Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One Long Island town is giving back to our country’s heroes.

The Town of Hempstead has partnered with Bunkers in Baghdad which donates used golf equipment to troops serving overseas in combat zones.

“These troops have taken up golf as a recreational activity to help relieve some of the stresses of being stationed in a combat zone,” Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said.

Hempstead will donate used golf balls from its courses in Lido Beach and Merrick.

“We anticipate that will be literally tens of thousands of golf balls a year,” Santino said.

They’re also collecting used golf clubs, bags and other golf equipment for use by the troops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch