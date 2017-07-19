Hospital: Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer Following Removal Of Blood Clot

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Longstanding Arizona Senator John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer following the removal of a blood clot last week in Phoenix.

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The Republican senator underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last Friday.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the statement continued.

MORE: Sen. John McCain, family reviewing further treatment options after brain cancer diagnosis, statement says https://t.co/iy0vZAwxkT pic.twitter.com/uiYVbBJaqR — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2017

McCain and his family are considering treatment options with the team at the Phoenix hospital, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation according to the Mayo Clinic.

The senator’s daughter took to Twitter, saying “The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family.”

“It is an experience familiar to us, given my father’s previous battle with cancer — and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age,” the statement continued.

Meghan added that “in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father.”

McCain’s office said the senator “appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days.”

“He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home in Arizona,” the office’s statement continued. “He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective.”

Further consultations with McCain’s care team at the hospital will indicate when he can return to the United States Senate, according to his office.

