Police Identify Man Found Wounded Along I-95 In Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man who they say was found shot multiple times along I-95 in Westchester County.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes near exit 18B in Mamaroneck.
State troopers say 24-year-old Mouhamed Cisse of the Bronx was a passenger in a GMC U-Haul van with Arizona plates when he managed to get out of the van and was struck by another vehicle.
Police said he was found suffering from serious injuries, including gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
The incident snarled traffic for hours as police investigated.
Police said they are looking for the van, which may have right front end damage. State Police Sgt. Leon Williams told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams that the van was last seen traveling northbound on I-95.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (914) 769-2600.