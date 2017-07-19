Local Little League Legend Comes Home To Play In Pinstripes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who says you can’t go home?

Sure it’s a song by Bon Jovi, but on Wednesday it really applies to a hometown kid coming to play for the Bronx Bombers.

Todd Frazier became a household name as a 12-year-old little leaguer for Toms River, New Jersey, but he’s heading to the Yankees hoping to help them make a second half playoff push.

The Yankees pulled off a blockbuster, seven player deal with the White Sox late Tuesday evening, helping out the bullpen by picking up David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

They also helped their offense and infield by bringing back the Little League hero who’s had big league dreams of playing in pinstripes full-time.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported, it’s been almost 20 years since Toms River East captured the imagination of the country with their remarkable run to the Little League World Series Championship.

They were led by a big hitting 12-year-old named Todd Frazier. Since then, he’s had a successful career in the majors with the Reds and White Sox.

The two time All Star even won the MLB Home Run Derby in 2015.

Now, he has the chance to play at home.

“It’s pretty cool, to be honest,” Frazier said Wednesday. “Maybe I can stay home a little more. To call New York home now is pretty surreal.”

And if you think he’s happy, his family is ecstatic.

“I’m so excited,” his 8-year-old nephew said. “I’m gonna go to Yankee Stadium and see my uncle play.”

CBS2 made the trip down the Garden State Parkway and caught up with the Frazier clan at his boyhood home in Toms River.

His dad Charlie was emotional — the fact that his youngest child is coming home hitting home.

“He has the whole package here now,” Charlie said. “We’re very family oriented.”

Frazier is no stranger to Yankee Stadium as a pro, but one of his more memorable moments was when the Toms River team was honored in the summer of ’98 — little Todd stood next to his idol Derek Jeter during introductions.

“It gives us goosebumps already,” Todd’s brother, Charlie Jr. said. “Our dad always talked about the greats there. The DiMaggios, the Babe Ruths, the Mickey Mantles, and now he gets to play on a field like that. It’s gonna be pretty crazy.”

Unfortunately for Frazier, he went 0 for 1 and was hit on the wrist in his second at bat Wednesday. He went through a couple of tests and stayed in the game.

The Yankees lost 6-1 to the Twins.

His debut at the Stadium will be Tuesday against one of his former teams — the Cincinnati Reds. You can bet there will be plenty of Fraziers in the house for that one.