Eye On Weather: Heat Advisory Issued For NYC | Watch: Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

4 Hurt Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murray Hill

July 19, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, Murray Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were hurt following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving a DOT truck and a taxi in Manhattan.

It happened around 3 a.m. at 34th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill when a city Department of Transportation truck collided with a Honda Civic.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the Honda was speeding and blew a red light when the city truck T-boned the Honda, dragging it across 34th Street and slamming into a taxi cab nearby, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The driver of the taxi and the truck were taken to NYU Medical Center, treated and released. The driver of the car is in serious but stable condition while the passenger is in extremely critical condition.

Third Avenue was shut down between 34th and 33rd streets for hours but has since reopened while 34th Street on the other end remains closed between Lexington and Second.

An unrelated less serious crash also happened nearby Wednesday morning at 35th Street and Second Avenue.

In that accident, a driver was pulling out of a parking spot when he was struck by another car, damaging several cars.

To check current traffic conditions, click here.

