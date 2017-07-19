Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Summer Swelter: Heat Advisory In Effect Today | Watch: Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s national hot dog day!

Americans eat about 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

To celebrate the occasion, Nathan’s Famous is giving away a free topping with your hot dog and Burger King is selling grilled hot dogs all month for just 79 cents.

And the frankfurter isn’t just for baseball games and barbecues.

Hot dogs have gone gourmet.

At a restaurant in Virginia, they’re topped with jalapenos, cucumbers and carrots. There’s also a dog with mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic.

Several restaurants in New York City have also gotten into the hot dog game. Asiadog’s “Mash” features a hot dog topped with sweet and spicy ketchup, jalapeno mustard, and crushed salt-and-pepper potato chips. Crif Dogs has a “Good Morning Dog” topped with bacon, melted cheese and a fried egg.

What’s your favorite hot dog topping? Comment below!

