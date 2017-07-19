New York Possibly Heading Into Third Heat Wave Of 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On day one of what is expected to be the third heat wave of 2017, New Yorkers are doing whatever they can to keep cool.

People in Midtown could be seen wearing hats with big brims, drinking plenty of water and seeking shade in Madison Square Park or a cool spot wherever else they could find it.

“I’m just looking for a place with air conditioning and am going to spend the rest of the time there,” said Adriaan Vanderbergh of Germany.

Meagan Johnson, of River Edge, New Jersey however was loving the heat.

“It’s beautiful, I love the heat,” she said. “If there wasn’t any humidity that would be better for my hair.”

Riders on the subway were sweating it out.

“If you’re outside and walking you’re fine. When you’re just standing and soaking in it here it’s not great,” rider Summer Moran said.

“It’s bad. I really try to escape the city during the summer because this is my main mode of transportation,” Eli Krauss of the Upper West Side said, adding that he tries his best to maintain personal space. “When it gets crowded on the subway the body heat is what makes it bad.”

“It’s brutal on the platforms,” said Park Slope resident Josh Rabinowitz. “What I did was take a local a few stops to get some air conditioning.”

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.