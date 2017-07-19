Small Plane Lands On Sunrise Highway In Suffolk County

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane has landed on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County.
The aircraft came down around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday near exit 57 in the Town of Brookhaven, according to the FAA.
There were no serious injuries.
The plane is now resting in the shoulder lane.
Hours earlier, a helicopter made an emergency landing in the waters off Gilgo Beach, which is also in Suffolk County. Shane McMahon, the son of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Vince McMahon, and the other person on board were not hurt.