2 Men Sought In String Of Queens Purse Snatchings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of two men they say are responsible for a string of purse snatchings in Queens.

Video of the first incident, which occurred in Flushing back on May 25, shows the men get out of a dark-colored 2006 Dodge Caravan and attack a 54-year-old woman. One of the suspects grabs the woman as she tries to run away and then throws her to the ground. After a brief struggle, the suspects take her purse and flee in the van, police said.

The suspects are also wanted for similar incidents in Bayside on May 30 and Flushing on June 5.

They have made off with more than $9,000 in cash, upward of 500 Euros, cell phones and credit cards.

