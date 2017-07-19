Royer Scores Twice In A Minute As Red Bulls Beat Quakes

July 19, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer scored twice in a minute span late in the New York Red Bulls’ 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Royer scored in the 90th and 91st minutes. He has seven goals this season.

The five goals are the most the Red Bulls (9-8-2) have scored this season and the most the Earthquakes (7-8-5) have allowed. New York has won two in a row since a three-game streak in April.

Sean Davis opened the scoring for New York in the 38th minute.

Sacha Kljestan scored in the 73rd minute, scooping up a ricochet from Earthquakes forward Simon Dawkins in front of the net and powering it through. Kljestan also had a pair of assists for New York.

Felipe made it 3-0 in the 75th, and Valeri Kazaishvili struck for San Jose in the 88th.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

