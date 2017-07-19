Small Business Spotlight: Blue Fountain Media’s Gabriel Shaoolian Offers Invaluable Marketing Advice

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week in the Small Business Spotlight, host Joe Connolly sits down with Gabriel Shaoolian who runs Blue Fountain Media.
Shaoolian consults large companies like IBM and Disney on their marketing strategies, but says he really loves smaller businesses, since he started one himself.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
“I understand the pressure that business owners face when having to make decisions, like where do I spend my money? Is this going to bring me results?” he tells Connolly.
He shares the following tips for small businesses:
1. Mom & Pop shops – Avoid managing ecommerce sites; opt instead for a landing page that directs customers to your store on Amazon.
2. Have a responsive website design that’s optimized for desktop and mobile, with a simple menu and your phone number.
3. Sign up for Google Remarketing and Google Analytics.
4. Take advantage of consultations.
“As we go further and further into the digital age, a website becomes all the more critical,” Shaoolian adds.
Visit the Blue Fountain Media website for a wealth of marketing resources.