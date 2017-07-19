VIDEO: Texas Traffic Stop Ends In Tears Of Joy

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Everything’s bigger in Texas. Even surprise marriage proposals.
Amanda Radican thought she was being pulled over for speeding.
But after exiting her vehicle, she got a surprise from her police dispatcher boyfriend.
Stephen Smith is a dispatcher in Grapevine. On the morning of July 7, he told Radican to bring his cell phone that he had purposely “forgotten” at home to the police station.
Smith enlisted the help of Grapevine Officer Chad Hale and the pair tracked Radican through the “find my iPhone” app.
When she was nearby, Hale pulled her over and told her there was a warrant on her car.
That’s when Smith jumped in and said the only warrant was her being wanted by him. He then popped the question on their two-year dating anniversary.
After initially saying, “you lied,” she said yes!
This is quite possibly the happiest ending to a traffic stop ever.