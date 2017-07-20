Back Stories: Former WCBS Reporter & Anchor Gary Maurer

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 20, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, hear from our former WCBS reporter and anchor Gary Maurer.

WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: The Early Years

Maurer started at WCBS in 1967, right when the station became all news. Hear him reflect on how journalism has changed, while Morning Drive anchor Wayne Cabot reminisces about the anchor he grew up wanting to emulate.

