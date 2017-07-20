Happenings July 21

Photo Credit: Sarah Glenn/Getty Images

Dog Days of Summer

Baseball is going to the dogs, at least for the Brooklyn Cyclones’ Bark in the Park.

Grab your furry pal and head to the ballpark, just be on the lookout for foul balls and dog poo. In addition to watching the New York Mets-affiliated team take on the Aberdeen IronBirds, pet owners will have the chance to parade their dogs around the field ahead of the game and snap a pic in the photo booth presented by the Mayor’s Alliance.

The special pup-friendly game is this Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m. Grab your $12 tickets, which also includes admission for Fido.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dinner Is Coming

Want to feast like a Stark or a Lannister? One New York City restaurant is offering you the chance.

White Gold Butchers is throwing authentic Dinner is Coming meals every Sunday night during this season of Game of Thrones. For $65, you’ll dine like the King or Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Last week’s meal included smoked chicken with potatoes and turnips and a lemon cake for dessert (sorry, no rabbit).

Another $15 gets you all-you-can-drink beer! There are also wine specials too (just have someone test the wine before taking a sip. Can’t be too careful). There’s also specialty cocktails with names like the “Red Wedding” and “Valor Morghulis” – or “Shame,” an appropriately-named bucket of a beer.

While you digest, stay for the screening of the new episode of the HBO hit.

Reserve your spot here.

It’s Time to Play the Music…

The wait is over, Muppets fans!

Starting Saturday, admirers of the man behind Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy can visit the highly-anticipated Jim Henson Exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image. How much did folks want this to happen? Well, a Kickstarter fund for the exhibit exceeded its goal by more than $100,000, if that says anything.

Among the nearly 300 objects on display are scripts, costumes, and – of course – puppets…47 of them including Rowlf, The Swedish Chef, Big Bird, and Elmo. Visitors can also get interactive by try their hand at puppeteering and designing a custom character.