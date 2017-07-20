Knife-Wielding Man Sexually Assaults Teen Jogger In Kissena Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was out for a run in a Queens park when a stranger forced her to perform a sex act at knifepoint.

The 17-year-old girl was jogging through Kissena Park in Flushing when she was confronted by a man with knife who forced her into a wooded section of the park before forcing her to perform a sexual act.

The suspect then fled towards a pedestrian path leaving behind a condom wrapper.

The victim walked to a local hospital and reported the crime.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 25-years-old, 5’7″ and was last seen wearing a red tank-top.

Residents said cops have been warning them to avoid the park after dark.

“He said don’t come here anymore at late at night, it’s dangerous to come here,” one woman told 1010 WINS Roger Stern.

Neighbors said they have heard of people living in the park, but believed that police had the situation under control.