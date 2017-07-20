WATCH: Vandals Record Themselves Jumping On Parked Cars In Linden

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An action movie of sorts was shot outside of a multiplex cinema in New Jersey.

A group of men filmed themselves doing something that had thousands reaction on social media.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, the crime caught on camera looked like a movie scene. A group of guys jumping on, somersaulting on, and running on cars. There are even sound effects.

But the scene caught on camera wasn’t from Spiderman, it happened outside the AMC theater in Linden.

The vandals themselves recorded it and posted it on Instagram, Wednesday night.

“I mean they must want to get caught,” Anna Rios said.

“I don’t understand what would go through someone’s mind to make them want to do that,” Nick Silvidio added.

Linden police and the mayor echo those thoughts. They’re taking the case very seriously. The more they look at the video, the more recognizable the young men are.

“Information is trickling in as we speak in regards to who these perpetrators are,” Mayor Derek Armstead said.

Linden police said the calls started coming in just after 12:30, Thursday morning, when at least three people noticed their cars damaged.

Once police arrived on scene and spoke with victims, it didn’t take long for them to get word that the people they’re looking for basically showed them who they are by posting the video — it doesn’t happen often.

“This is the first incident like this, it’s really not typical of the behavior we see in Linden,” Armstead said.

They’re asking anyone who was at a late evening movie on Wednesday should check and recheck the outside of their car for any damage.

“For us to bring charges against these individuals we need cooperation from the public,” Lieutenant Christopher Guenther said.

At the very least, the suspects will face criminal mischief charges.

There were more than 3,000 comments on the video on the Linden Police Department’s Facebook page.