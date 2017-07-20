‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Dennis Bermudez And MMA In Chechnya

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week and “Outside the Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman are geared up for another local UFC card.

The promotion has broken through yet another glass ceiling by hosting its first sanctioned mixed martial arts event on Long Island. “UFC on FOX 25,” which features local fighters from top to bottom, will be held this Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.

Before he walks in front of his home crowd for the first time, Long Island native Dennis Bermudez talked to the guys about his bout against tough Darren Elkins.

Known for his aggressive style and non-stop pressure, Bermudez will be looking to get a win in front of his friends and family and continue his climb up the UFC lightweight division. Bermudez spoke about not worrying about the pressure of fighting in his backyard, and how he’s incorporated fellow “UFC on FOX 25” fighters into his training camp.

Bermudez also said he’s not worried about winning or losing streaks, but only the fight at hand, which should be an extremely high-paced slugfest.

Also on this week’s episode, a different-yet-eye-opening interview with Emmy Award-winning journalist David Scott of HBO’s Real Sports. Scott traveled far from his comfort zone to Chechnya, where MMA and war go hand in hand. Scott departed to what he calls the “most intimidating place” he’s ever been to and talked about how Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who simultaneously runs Chechen MMA, rules his country and his fight promotion with an iron fist.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)