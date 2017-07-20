Russell Simmons Discusses ‘Romeo Is Bleeding,’ Frustration With Trump Administration

July 20, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: 1010 WINS, Donte Clark, Larry Mullins, Russell Simmons

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and Donte Clark recently sat down with 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins to discuss their new documentary “Romeo is Bleeding.”

Clark, a 27-year-old from Richmond, California, found the power of the pen through poetry and spoken word. Now he’s sharing his story with the world to help others get out of gangs.

Simmons joined the project as executive producer and calls poetry the “best angel of hip-hop.”

“Silence is a great soundtrack,” he says. “That’s when the heart has to speak.”

Simmons also tells Mullins a bit about his relationship with President Donald Trump, saying he’s frustrated by the administration’s cuts to the arts.

“They don’t understand that art is life, art is everything,” he says. “It’s a critical process that we have to put back in our schools.”

“Romeo is Bleeding” opened Wednesday.

